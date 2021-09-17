iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

State Capture Commission Seeks Another Extension

2 hours ago 1 min read

The State Capture Commission has requested another extension to 31 December.

The inquiry was meant to wrap after 190 days.

The commission had previously applied for an extension in July.

The inquiry started its work in 2018.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Zuma Rescission Application Denied

1 hour ago
iec election counting
1 min read

IEC Ready For Voter Registration Weekend

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Slams Carl Niehaus

1 day ago
1 min read

Another Soldier Arrested For Cross-Border Vehicle Smuggling

1 day ago
1 min read

Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize Dies At 69

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 4 667 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Matric Exams to start on 27 October

2 days ago
1 min read

HSF Wants Court To Set Aside Fraser Decision On Zuma Parole

2 days ago
1 min read

Judge Hlophe Heads To Court

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 3 699 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Calls To Allow Weekend Alcohol Sales

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zuma Rescission Application Denied

1 hour ago
1 min read

State Capture Commission Seeks Another Extension

2 hours ago
iec election counting
1 min read

IEC Ready For Voter Registration Weekend

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago