iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

State Capture Commission Not Intimidated – Mosala

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The State Capture Inquiry will be beefing up its security.

This comes after its offices at the Hillside House Office Park in Parktown were burgled Saturday night.

The Commission’s secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, says they have only found one computer and one monitor missing so far.

Mosala says this should not affect its work in any way.

“We don’t want to be dramatic about this thing, it could very well have been petty criminals,” says Mosala.

“But, this is the state capture commission, and everything that we have here is sensitive and we don’t want to take chances about it,” he adds.

Mosala says a bullet was fired through the commission’s window last week, which they reported to the police.

He says, while they are not suspecting anyone at the present moment, they are starting to see a pattern and is the reason for them to protect what the public has paid a lot of money for.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cape Town Firefighters Continue To Battle Blaze

11 mins ago
1 min read

About 280 000 People Registered For COVID-19 Vaccine

19 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 089 New Cases

24 mins ago
1 min read

State Capture Inquiry Offices Burgled

16 hours ago
2 min read

Raging Fire Moves From Rhodes Memorial To UCT

16 hours ago
1 min read

Questions Around Lindani Myeni’s Killing In Hawaii

22 hours ago
1 min read

No Major J&J Vaccine Safety Concerns – J&J

22 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 326 New COVID-19 Cases

22 hours ago
5 min read

Prince Philip’s Funeral Underway At Windsor Castle

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Man Killed By Hawaii Police

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 424 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Mkhize Launches Electronic Vaccination Data System

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

State Capture Commission Not Intimidated – Mosala

5 mins ago
1 min read

Cape Town Firefighters Continue To Battle Blaze

11 mins ago
1 min read

About 280 000 People Registered For COVID-19 Vaccine

19 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 089 New Cases

24 mins ago