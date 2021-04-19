State Capture Commission Not Intimidated – Mosala

The State Capture Inquiry will be beefing up its security.
This comes after its offices at the Hillside House Office Park in Parktown were burgled Saturday night.
The Commission’s secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, says they have only found one computer and one monitor missing so far.
Mosala says this should not affect its work in any way.
“We don’t want to be dramatic about this thing, it could very well have been petty criminals,” says Mosala.
“But, this is the state capture commission, and everything that we have here is sensitive and we don’t want to take chances about it,” he adds.
Mosala says a bullet was fired through the commission’s window last week, which they reported to the police.
He says, while they are not suspecting anyone at the present moment, they are starting to see a pattern and is the reason for them to protect what the public has paid a lot of money for.
