State Capture Commission Asks For Extension

The state capture commission has asked for a two-month extension to wrap up its work.
The commission has applied to the High Court in Pretoria for the extension, with the aim to finish at the end of February next year.
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he’d been assured that there would not be a need for further funding as the current budget was enough to carry out the rest of the work.
The commission said that it would split its report, which is to be delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa, into three parts.
It said that some aspects of the document would be ready for release before the end of this month.
However, other parts relating to state-owned entities would be issued after December to allow further work to be completed.
