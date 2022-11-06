iAfrica

Startups Set to Fly the African Flag in Toronto

2 hours ago

Nine African startups have been selected to take part in the latest edition of the Techstars Toronto accelerator, securing access to mentorship, US$120,000 in funding and the opportunity to secure further investment at demo day. Eight of those are Nigerian, including deliveries platform Fez Delivery, logistics startup Renda, payments platform GIGXPAD, recruitment and payroll venture Raenest, and digital assets marketplace Glover Technologies. The other Nigerian startups selected are online school Klas, messaging platform Simpu, and artisanal marketplace LaborHack, while the selected Kenyan company is Mamy Eyewear, an eyewear brand. The programme has selected a host of African startups for recent editions, and for its latest one fully three-quarters of selected ventures hail from the continent.

