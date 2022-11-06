Startups Set to Fly the African Flag in Toronto

Nine African startups have been selected to take part in the latest edition of the Techstars Toronto accelerator, securing access to mentorship, US$120,000 in funding and the opportunity to secure further investment at demo day. Eight of those are Nigerian, including deliveries platform Fez Delivery, logistics startup Renda, payments platform GIGXPAD, recruitment and payroll venture Raenest, and digital assets marketplace Glover Technologies. The other Nigerian startups selected are online school Klas, messaging platform Simpu, and artisanal marketplace LaborHack, while the selected Kenyan company is Mamy Eyewear, an eyewear brand. The programme has selected a host of African startups for recent editions, and for its latest one fully three-quarters of selected ventures hail from the continent.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
More Stories
IMF Considers Next Steps Toward Potential Funding Program for Addis
DRC To Form Part of the ‘OPEC Of Rainforests’
Newly-formed Africa Team Affected by Twitter Purge
3 African Central Bank Governors Ranked among the Top 20 Central Bankers Worldwide
Mixed Success for SEZs in Africa
How Botswana Did So Well Economically
A Case for Fish Farming in Egypt to Combat Climate Change and Increase Revenue
These African States Tipped to be the Fastest-growing Markets for Centi-millionaires in Next 10 Years
Unpacking Africa’s FDI Landscape
Rihanna Praises Tems for Writing “Lift Me Up” Single
A First Look At Saatchi Gallery’s Historic The New Black Vanguard Exhibition
Afro-Colombians Celebrate Black Hair Excellence In Annual Braiding Contest