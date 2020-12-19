Start Your 2021 Travel Goals Here

There was a huge surge in the travel to Ghana last year, due to The Year of The Return. Many looking to experience Ghana for the first time or relive the experience are already planning to spend the holidays in Accra. Look forward to day to night partying and celebration, warm weather, and a feeling of home. When you think of Tanzania the first thing that might come to mind is Mount Kilimanjaro. Over the last few years Tanzania has become a future hot spot for its beaches, national parks (where you can see wildfire like never before) & Pemba Island. Pemba Island is a small island off the coast of Tanzania, home to a laid back scuba diving environment.
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
