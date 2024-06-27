Starlink Unveils Competitive Data Plan for Kenyans

Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider, Starlink, has introduced a new, affordable data plan in Kenya, challenging local telecom giants Safaricom and Airtel. The new plan offers 50GB of data for $10.16 monthly, which is significantly cheaper than Airtel’s similar package at $23.44 and Safaricom’s 45GB plan at $19.53. The new offering is expected to intensify competition in Kenya’s data market, where Safaricom controls 63.7% of mobile broadband subscriptions and Airtel holds 31.5%, according to the Communications Authority of Kenya. More importantly, it has the potential to democratize internet access and disrupt the current market dynamics. Despite the potential advantages of this pricing, the installation hardware’s price of $355.47 might prove to be a barrier to mass adoption, especially since local providers only need SIM card activation to provide data services.



SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN