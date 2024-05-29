Starlink Granted License to Begin Operations in Botswana

Botswana’s government has approved Starlink’s operating license three weeks after a meeting between President Mokgweetsi Masisi and the SpaceX team at the Africa-US Business Forum in Dallas, Texas. This approval comes three months after the Botswana Communications and Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) initially rejected Starlink’s application due to missing information. That decision had been followed by a ban on the importation, sale, and utilization of the device in the South African nation. President Masisi expedited the licensing process following the recent meeting, instructing the regulator to fast-track the application. With the approval, Botswana will hope to further improve the internet access of its 2.6 million population. While the country has an 87% internet penetration rate, data costs are high in the small nation and this can sometimes be a barrier to internet connectivity. Botswana’s decision to grant Starlink an operating license comes after its neighbor, Zimbabwe, took a similar decision last week.



SOURCE: TECH CABAL