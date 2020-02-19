Wed. Feb 19th, 2020

Standard Procedure For All Employees Of SOEs To Be Vetted, Zondo Inquiry Told

A YouTube screengrab of State Security Agency evaluator Nokunqoba Dlamini testifying at the state capture commission on 19 February 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – State Security Agency (SSA) evaluator Nokunqoba Dlamini on Wednesday said it was standard procedure that all employees working at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were vetted.

Dlamini told the Zondo commission of inquiry in her evidence that the law required SAA executives be vetted by security.

She said this was because they were exposed to sensitive classified information and had access to a national key point.

South African Airways board members were exempt from vetting and Dlamini explained why.

“The board would have to be vetted but it is vetted in terms of their contract… [whether] their contract caters for that, if it’s a request from the president,” she said.

