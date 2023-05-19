iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala Gets Behind AfCFTA To Drive Cross-border Growth In Africa

15 seconds ago 1 min read

The role of banks in enabling the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has been highlighted at AfCFTA’s Business Forum held in Cape Town. The AfCFTA is a key opportunity for Africa to alleviate poverty, drive economic activity and achieve prosperity for her people, says Standard Bank, a key sponsor of the important business event.

