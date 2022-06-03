iAfrica

Standard Bank’s Commitment To Climate Transition In An African Context

Standard Bank’s Chief Executive of CIB, Kenny Fihla

Africa’s leaders know that transitioning to a low-carbon environment presents a unique set of challenges across the continent.  Standard Bank’s Chief Executive of CIB, Kenny Fihla, has a deep understanding about what is required for a just transition. He spoke at length with Teresa Clarke of AFRICA.COM about the group’s commitment to climate transition in an African context.

WATCH:

Interview Highlights:

  • Africa’s transition away from carbon-based growth will not be politically or socially sustainable unless it is perceived by Africans as fair, and unless it offers people pathways to better and more prosperous lives.
  • Africa’s growing urban populations will require a reliable and sustainable energy supply to power industrial production, electrify more households and expand the use of transport, to drive socio-economic development.

