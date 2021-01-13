Stand Out in Liberia’s Traffic Jams

Share with your network!

The cash-strapped government in Liberia has introduced the use of personalised number plates for vehicles. Dubbed “vanity” or “luxury” plates, they will cost between $1,000 and $1,500 annually. The annual fee for regular plates is usually around $100, depending on the vehicle. Those willing to fork out money for a more personal touch would be able chose which characters and numbers appear on their plates, an official said. With little direct investment coming into Liberia over the last three years, the government of President George Weah, a former football star, is having to come up with creative ways to generate much-needed revenue.

SOURCE: MY JOY ONLINE

