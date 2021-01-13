iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Stand Out in Liberia’s Traffic Jams

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The cash-strapped government in Liberia has introduced the use of personalised number plates for vehicles. Dubbed “vanity” or “luxury” plates, they will cost between $1,000 and $1,500 annually. The annual fee for regular plates is usually around $100, depending on the vehicle. Those willing to fork out money for a more personal touch would be able chose which characters and numbers appear on their plates, an official said. With little direct investment coming into Liberia over the last three years, the government of President George Weah, a former football star, is having to come up with creative ways to generate much-needed revenue.

SOURCE: MY JOY ONLINE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

32 seconds ago
1 min read

This Observatory in Cape Town has Shaped How We Look at the Stars

6 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Human Rights Hub

7 mins ago
1 min read

Search for Top Senegalese Student Continues

9 mins ago
1 min read

Major Scientific Discovery in Guinea

11 mins ago
1 min read

Addis Kills Some of the Masterminds Behind the Tigray Resistance

13 mins ago
1 min read

Mozambican Army Wins the Battle, But the War isn’t Over

16 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Buys 300m Vaccines to Fight Pandemic

18 mins ago
1 min read

#WeAreRemovingADictator Trends ahead of Uganda Election

21 mins ago
1 min read

Niger Puts its Best Foot Forward with Exhibition

24 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green

24 hours ago
1 min read

Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

32 seconds ago
1 min read

Stand Out in Liberia’s Traffic Jams

4 mins ago
1 min read

This Observatory in Cape Town has Shaped How We Look at the Stars

6 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Human Rights Hub

7 mins ago