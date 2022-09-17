iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Stage 5 Blackouts Until Monday

Eskom will now implement Stage 5 blackouts until Monday morning.

The utility says this is due to a breakdown of five generating units overnight and this morning.

Eskom says should any further breakdowns occur, higher stages of blackouts may be implemented at short notice.

The parastatal will provide the outlook of the blackouts stages for the week ahead at a media briefing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s discussed the just energy transition with the US President, Joe Biden.

Share