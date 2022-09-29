iAfrica

Stage 4 Power Cuts In Place Until Saturday

4 mins ago 1 min read

 Eskom announced on Thursday that power cuts will continue until 5am on Saturday.

Thereafter blackouts will be reduced to Stage 3 throughout the weekend.

The power utility anticipates the first unit of the Camden Power station to return to service and the remaining stations to return over the next ten days. 

South Africans have been grappling with the worst blackouts this month.

