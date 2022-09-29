Stage 4 Power Cuts In Place Until Saturday

Eskom announced on Thursday that power cuts will continue until 5am on Saturday.
Thereafter blackouts will be reduced to Stage 3 throughout the weekend.
The power utility anticipates the first unit of the Camden Power station to return to service and the remaining stations to return over the next ten days.
South Africans have been grappling with the worst blackouts this month.
More Stories
ConCourt Rejects Zuma’s Downer Bid
Malema, Ndlozi Found Not Guilty Of Common Assault
Diesel Shortage Fuels Stage 4 Power Cuts
ANC MP Zwane To Step Aside, Face Party’s Integrity Commission
Blackouts Eroding Trust In Government – Ramaphosa
Acsa Assures Jet Fuel Supply Won’t Impact CT Flights
Zuma Open To Political Comeback
KZN ANC Wants Female Treasurer-General As It Backs Mkhize For ANC President
Eskom To Implement Various Stages Of Power Cuts Until Thursday
Youth Must Fight To Stay Local In A Global Village
Multilingual And Multicultural Folktale Collection Encourages Diversity, Inclusion And Literacy In SA Children
Eskom To Reduce Load Shedding Over The Weekend