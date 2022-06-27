Stage 4 Blackouts To Continue Until Wednesday – Eskom

Eskom announced that Stage 4 blackouts will continue until Wednesday.

The power utility says this is due to unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations that has impacted planned maintenance and repairs.

This action has prevented South Africa from adding a further 600-MegaWatts due to a line fault in Mozambique.

This action has prevented South Africa from adding a further 600-MegaWatts due to a line fault in Mozambique.

