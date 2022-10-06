Stage 3 Power Cuts To Continue Until Saturday

Blackouts will be downgraded from Stage 4 to Stage 3 from Thursday.

That’s after generation units each at Arnot, Kriel, Lethabo, Matla and Camden power stations returned to service.

The delay in returning generating units to service at other power stations has added to the capacity constraints.

Meanwhile, Eskom Board chair Mpho Makwana says the power utility was highly regarded internationally for its great corporate culture and a sense of delivery in the early 2000s.

He says the Eskom he knew is a far cry from the power supplier we know today.

#POWERALERT1



Stage 4 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Thursday morning and will then be reduced to Stage 3 until 05:00 on Saturday morning pic.twitter.com/iZbZu2L52a — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 5, 2022

