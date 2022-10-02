iAfrica

Stage 3 Load Shedding To Remain In Place Until Thursday Morning

4 hours ago 1 min read

Power utility, Eskom, says electricity generation capacity remains constrained.

Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented until Thursday morning.

The utility says this is necessary due to persistent high levels of breakdowns at power plants.

Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha says a generating unit each at seven power stations, including the Duvha, Kendal and Komati power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“Following the shutdown of the Camden Power station due to water contamination last week, the first of seven generating units returned to service on Saturday evening. The remaining units are anticipated to return to service over the next eight days, while one will remain on planned maintenance.”

Mantshantsha says Eskom will give a further update on Wednesday afternoon.

