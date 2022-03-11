Stage 2 Power Cuts Underway, Expected To Continue Until Monday

Stage 2 power cuts are underway on Friday and will continue until Monday morning.

Eskom recovered some generating capacity on Thursday and moved the country from Stage 4 to Stage 3.

Thereafter Stage 2 was implemented from 5am Friday morning and is expected to last until 5am on Monday.

Businesses, education, healthcare and service delivery are all hampered by rolling blackouts, as unreliable power supply persists.

Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 3 from 21:00 tonight until 05:00 on Friday. Thereafter Stage 2 will be implemented until 05:00 on Monday, as previously

March 10, 2022

