iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Stage 2 Power Cuts Underway, Expected To Continue Until Monday

Photo Credit: Pexels

15 mins ago 1 min read

Stage 2 power cuts are underway on Friday and will continue until Monday morning.

Eskom recovered some generating capacity on Thursday and moved the country from Stage 4 to Stage 3.

Thereafter Stage 2 was implemented from 5am Friday morning and is expected to last until 5am on Monday.

Businesses, education, healthcare and service delivery are all hampered by rolling blackouts, as unreliable power supply persists.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Raymond Zondo Appointed Chief Justice

9 mins ago
1 min read

SA Asked To Mediate In Russia-Ukraine Conflict – Ramaphosa

24 mins ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 868 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

34 mins ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Loses Rescission Application

22 hours ago
1 min read

Pfizer Jab Side Effects Rare – Analyst

22 hours ago
1 min read

I Will Resign If I’m Asked To – Cele

22 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 867 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

22 hours ago
Africa.com Definitive List
5 min read

Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs expands by 50%

1 day ago
1 min read

Joburg To Create Anti-Vandalism Police Unit

2 days ago
1 min read

AfriForum Demands Driver’s Licence Grace Period Extension

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 4 Rolling Blackouts

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 436 New COVID-19 Case

2 days ago

You may have missed

12 min read

The Tension Between Women’s Individual Rights To Tenure In Communal Land Structures

24 seconds ago
1 min read

Raymond Zondo Appointed Chief Justice

9 mins ago
1 min read

Stage 2 Power Cuts Underway, Expected To Continue Until Monday

15 mins ago
1 min read

SA Asked To Mediate In Russia-Ukraine Conflict – Ramaphosa

24 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer