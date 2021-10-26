iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Stage 2 Power Cuts To Start On Tuesday And Continue To Saturday – Eskom

3 hours ago 1 min read

Stage 2 power cuts will start at 9am on Tuesday and continue until Saturday, Eskom said.

The power utility said that this was due to a shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom said that while it had managed to return a unit at each of its Kusile, Matimba and Arnot power stations on Tuesday morning, further delays in returning other units to service had exacerbated the capacity constraints.

This was affecting the utility’s ability to replenish the emergency generation reserves.

Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: “Eskom anticipates to return Koeberg unit one to service at the weekend. Eskom also expects to return five nits to service during this week. However, there are a number of generation units running at risk of failure that cannot be attended to at this moment due to the current capacity constraints.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Meyiwa Family Suspects Cover-Up

3 hours ago
1 min read

Police Minister Cele Concerned That Most Victims Of Political Violence Are Women

3 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 146 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago
1 min read

We Are Back With A Bang – COPE

1 day ago
1 min read

Mabuza Asks For One More Chance

1 day ago
1 min read

Patricia De Lille Woos Cape Town Voters

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 449 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Joburg Threatens Eskom With Legal Action

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 449 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Sama Wants Boosters For Health Workers

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 517 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Officials Involved In Digital Vibes Saga To Face The Music – Phaahla

4 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Sudan General Declares State of Emergency in Coup Attempt

1 hour ago
Egypt Banks On Renewables
5 min read

Exxaro And Seriti Resources Join Forces With Eskom In Realising A Just Energy Transition To A Low Carbon Future In South Africa

2 hours ago
4 min read

Five Ways To Safeguard The Workforce Of The Future, Today!

2 hours ago
5 min read

5 Exam Preparation Tips For The Matric Class Of 2021

2 hours ago