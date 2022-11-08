Stage 2 Power Cuts From 9am

Eskom has announced stage 2 power cuts will be implemented from 9am this morning until further notice.
The utility says blackouts are necessary after the breakdown of a generating unit at Duvha power station.
There’s also been a delay in returning another unit to service at that station.
Eskom will provide a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.
