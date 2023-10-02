Stage 2 Load Shedding Will Be Implemented on Monday Afternoon

Although there haven’t been any rolling power outages over the weekend, stage 2 load shedding will begin on Monday afternoon.

The lowest stages of load shedding, according to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, were caused by the Kusile power station’s units starting to run again.

Since October of last year, units of the power plant have been dormant due to mechanical issues.

“Load shedding will be halted until 16:00 on Monday, when stage 2 load shedding will be put into place, as a result of Kusile 3’s return to service, the continuing improvement in generating performance, and the lower-than-anticipated demand for power. Eskom will notify customers if there are any significant changes, according to Daphne Mokwena, a spokeswoman for the firm.