Stage 2 Load-Shedding Extended To Sunday

Eskom says it will extend the load-shedding schedule to Sunday at 11 pm.
The power utility introduced Stage 2 load-shedding on Wednesday to replenish energy reserves, and this was to last until Friday night.
Now, Eskom says it’s incurred further breakdowns in the last 24 hours, which have left generation severely constrained.
The affected power stations are Kriel, Medupi and Kendal.
