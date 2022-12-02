Stage 2 Blackouts From 4pm

Eskom has announced stage 2 blackouts will be implemented indefinitely from 4pm on Friday.

The power utility says this is due to the breakdown of six generating units at 5 power stations.

Eskom have been forced to conserve fuel for emergencies due to the depletion of funds to acquire diesel.

On top of that, there are three generation units offline at Kusile Power Station.

The drop in generation capacity will see a rise of blackouts over the next 6-12 months.

