Staff and Visitors Left Stranded at Kenya’s Famous Maasai Mara Nature Reserve

Local authorities ordered some tourist facilities in the National Reserve to close after River Talek, one of the tributaries of the Mara River, burst its banks and swept through more than a dozen riverside tourist lodges and camps. Videos on social media showed some buildings and vehicles fully submerged inside the popular park as tourists scrambled to leave affected areas. Weeks of heavy rain and flash flooding has ravaged parts of Kenya for days, leaving dozens of peoplemissing around the capital, Nairobi, and causing a devastating mudslide in the town of Mai Mahiu.

SOURCE: CNN