STADIO’s Fashion Show: Sewing Up the Year In Style

The STADIO School of Fashion class of 2023 rolled out the fabric of creativity to deliver the fashion design school’s annual runway extravaganza last weekend. This annual fashion show by the talented students of the only internationally accredited fashion design school in South Africa and retail training provider celebrated the students’ dazzling designs and bid the year farewell with a stylish bang!

The show saw more than 1000 attendees gather at South Africa’s fashion epicentre, the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg. Guided with meticulous care by Umzingeli Productions and under the leadership of the esteemed Jan Malan, students from the fashion faculty revealed over 200 of their spectacular creations to industry leaders, friends, family, budding fashionistas, and a distinguished panel of guest judges.

The 1st-years and Higher certificates focused on upcycling denim and using African patterns and textiles, while the theme for the 2nd and 3rd-year ranges focused on African cultures fused with modern aesthetics. The upcoming designer’s work was under the fashionable scrutiny of Jacques Bam, the director of The Bam Collection and Big Bad Wolf’s Fashion Blogger Ricci-Lee Kalish.

“STADIO School of Fashion is committed to the future of fashion and retail and our annual fashion show therefore serves as more than just a platform for students to showcase their learning and accomplishments. We are truly excited about the growth and change that’s taking place in the South African fashion industry and the potential it has for economic growth and job creation in the country. The garments showcased were truly African-centric with an emphasis on designs that are locally manufactured using local textiles,” says Maryne Steenekamp, Head of the fashion design school.

The show ended off with an address by Proudly South African’s Chief Marketing Officer, Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi expressing the importance of nurturing South Africa’s talents.