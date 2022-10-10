iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

St. James Beach Refurbishment Project

13 hours ago 1 min read

The City of Cape Town recently announced that the St James Beach project in Muizenberg will commence within the next few days. The derelict bathing boxes will be replaced with replicas, and the beach area will be getting an upgrade with a widened walkway and a picnic area for visitors. St James Beach is one of the iconic beach destinations along the False Bay coastline with visitors flocking to this tourist area over weekends and public holidays. The bathing boxes are synonymous with this beach and a part of the town’s heritage.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

