SSA Trained And Funded Zuma’s Private Unit

The State Security Agency provided former president Jacob Zuma with what was called a “private force” of armed VIP protectors.

This was the evidence from an unidentified witness – Ms K – at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Ms K was part of Project Veza which investigated criminality and irregularities within the SSA between 2009 and 2018.

She revealed that she and other officials investigating corruption at the SSA received threats and were intimidated.

Ms K said the rot goes all the way to the top.

Earlier in the day, inquiry chair Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed another attempt to stop this evidence being led.

