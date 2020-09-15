SSA Notes Alleged US Ambassador Assassination Plot

Share with your network!

The State Security Agency on Monday noted reports about an alleged plot to assassinate the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Lana Marks.

“The agency has noted the rising public interest on the matter and would like to assure all South African citizens and interested parties that the matter is receiving the necessary attention,” the SSA said in a statement.

“The agency is interacting with all relevant partners both in the country and abroad, to ensure that no harm will be suffered by the US Ambassador, including any other Diplomatic Officials inside the borders of our country,” it continued.

The Minister of State Security, Ms. Ayanda Dlodlo says that South Africa has a duty to protect all Diplomatic Officials who are on State duty in South Africa.

It should be noted that the nature of the allegation and attendant threat doesn’t permit the SSA to give any detailed updates on the investigations. Reports thereon shall be provided to all the relevant authorities including the President of the Republic, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and relevant officials in the United States administration.

