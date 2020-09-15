iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SSA Notes Alleged US Ambassador Assassination Plot

Photo Credit: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The State Security Agency on Monday noted reports about an alleged plot to assassinate the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Lana Marks.

“The agency has noted the rising public interest on the matter and would like to assure all South African citizens and interested parties that the matter is receiving the necessary attention,” the SSA said in a statement.

“The agency is interacting with all relevant partners both in the country and abroad, to ensure that no harm will be suffered by the US Ambassador, including any other Diplomatic Officials inside the borders of our country,” it continued.

The Minister of State Security, Ms. Ayanda Dlodlo says that South Africa has a duty to protect all Diplomatic Officials who are on State duty in South Africa.

It should be noted that the nature of the allegation and attendant threat doesn’t permit the SSA to give any detailed updates on the investigations. Reports thereon shall be provided to all the relevant authorities including the President of the Republic, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and relevant officials in the United States administration.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SIU Crackdown On PPE Tender Irregularities

1 hour ago
2 min read

Five suspects Arrested For Tampering With Essential Infrastructure

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records Less Than 1 000 New Cases

2 hours ago
1 min read

Malema, Ndlozi Assault Case Postponed

1 day ago
2 min read

Department Responds To Threatened Strike

1 day ago
2 min read

SASSA Launches Online Grant Application Portal

1 day ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Update In Numbers

1 day ago
4 min read

We Need More Journalists – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
2 min read

Ship Operator to Put Millions Toward Mauritius Oil Spill Recovery

2 days ago
1 min read

Minister Mkhize Confirms Total Of 648 214 Cases Of COVID-19

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares Special Official Funeral For George Bizos

3 days ago
1 min read

113 More Fatalities Pushes COVID-19 Death Toll To 15 378

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Cape Town To Rio: 7000km Solo Atlantic Row For The Environment

1 min ago
2 min read

Plans To Bring Accredited Food Testing To Rural SA Through Mobile Labs

8 mins ago
4 min read

Gates Foundation’s Report Shows COVID-19 Has Stalled 20 Years Of Progress, Calls For Global Response To End Pandemic

16 mins ago
5 min read

Investing Offshore – Where, How and How Much?

28 mins ago