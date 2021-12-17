SRD Grants Can Be Collected For Free At Pick n Pay And Boxer On Public Holidays This December

Pick n Pay has confirmed it will pay out social relief of distress (SRD) grants for beneficiaries with a Postbank account throughout December, including public holidays and weekends.

This means recipients with a Postbank account can still receive their grants when the South African Post Office (SAPO) is closed on 16, 24, 27 and 31 December. Majority of Pick n Pay and Boxer stores remain open every day during December to serve customers and local communities across South Africa.

In September, Pick n Pay and Boxer became the first retailers to become a collection point for the SRD grants via collaborating with Postbank.

Only grant recipients who have opted to collect their grant in person can visit their nearest Pick n Pay or Boxer superstore. Beneficiaries are reminded to only come in store once they receive an SMS informing them that their grant is available, and to bring their identity document and cell phone that they registered with for collection.

“Our doors will be open to customers almost every day this holiday season and we will be able to assist grant beneficiaries needing to withdraw their grants over the festive season,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive: Omnichannel, Pick n Pay.

Step-by-step processes to follow to access a SRD R350 grant from Pick n Pay and Boxer:

Steps to collect SRD grant at Pick n Pay or Boxer stores:

§ Step 1: You should have received an SMS from SASSA confirming your successful application.

§ Step 2: You will then receive an SMS message from SASSA confirming the collection point and advising on the day of collection.

§ Step 3: You must take your ID and physical cellphone along to the store when collecting your R350 SRD grant.

§ Step 4: You will then enter your ID number and the registered SASSA cellphone number at the till point to confirm the funds are available for collection

§ Step 5: You will immediately receive a USSD message, which you must approve by clicking YES on your cell phone before the cash is handed over.

To opt to receive your SRD R350 via Pick n Pay or Boxer stores:

§ Step 1: When applying for a grant payment ensure that you have a unique cellphone number, select Postbank and the vCard option.

§ Step 2: You will be required to complete the in-person FICA via a SAPO Branch during the first withdrawal. Thereafter you will be able to transact at any Pick and Pay or Boxer store.

Already registered but do not have a unique cell phone number:

§ Step 1: Apply for a sim card and borrow a cell phone to insert your own sim card

§ Step 2: Once you have your own sim card, you must contact SASSA to change your cell phone number.

Beneficiaries should note that Pick n Pay and Boxer do not manage the application and approval of grant funds. This is a process run entirely by Postbank.

Share with your network!