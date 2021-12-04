Spurs’ Conte Backs Kane To Rediscover Goalscoring Touch

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte said on Friday he is confident Harry Kane will score many goals this season despite the striker having found the net only once in the Premier League so far.

Kane’s performances have improved with the Tottenham squad as a whole since Conte took over last month, with Thursday’s 2-0 home win over Brentford sealing back to back victories in the league and moving them up to sixth in the standings.

However, the England captain missed a one-on-one chance in that game and has only one league goal this campaign which came in a 3-2 win at Newcastle United in October.

Conte backed last season’s top scorer to get among the goals and was pleased with his all round performance.

“First of all, I’m sure Harry is happy if we win and he doesn’t score. Because Tottenham is the first thought for us and Harry,” Conte told a news conference ahead of the visit of Norwich City on Sunday.

“As I said yesterday, Harry played a very good game, he was in the situation that we scored and he had a good chance to score.

“It’s important to have chances to score and we’re improving a lot in this aspect. I’m sure Harry is going to score many goals. I’m sure he’s going to have a good performance in the same way he had against Brentford against every team we play.”

Spurs could move into the top four this weekend if results go their way and Conte will have almost a full strength squad to choose from on Sunday apart from injured Argentine duo Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso.

There could be an opportunity with games coming thick and fast in December for defender Joe Rodon to get a run in the side, with Conte impressed by the Welshman’s attitude.

“Joe is a player who has showed me really, really great commitment, a will and desire to learn and improve himself,” the Italian said.

“I think this is good. It’s a really good example for the other players. He’s a silent player that works and works because he knows that he wants to improve. I’m satisfied for the improvement that I’m seeing in the training sessions about him.”

Spurs face a Norwich side second from bottom but on a four game unbeaten streak, in which time they appointed Dean Smith as manager after sacking Daniel Farke.

Reuters

