Spurs Boss Conte To Discuss Contract Extension At End Of Season

7 hours ago 1 min read

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte expressed his commitment to the club and said he would discuss a potential extension to his contract at the end of the season.

The Italian, who joined Spurs on an 18-month contract in November, appeared to question his own future at the club after their defeat to Burnley in February, but has since walked back his statements.

“At the moment there is only one truth – I am committed to this club for another year,” Conte told reporters. “After four months I think the club have understood the way I want to work and I understand the club.

“In three months, at the end of the season, we will continue to improve this knowledge of each other and then to find the best solution for both.

“I am enjoying working for this club. I like to fight for something important for this club.”

Conte also stressed the importance of planning for the future, and added that the signing of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in January was a step in the right direction.

