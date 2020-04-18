Apr 18, 2020

Springboks Show Their Support For Frontline Workers

Apr 18, 2020 3 min read

Rugby365

Numerous Springbok stars have posted pictures of themselves wearing their colours after joining a campaign in South Africa to show support for frontline workers fighting COVID-19.

Just a few months ago, it was Rassie Erasmus’ players who were the focus of so much admiration in their country, fans turning out in their droves to salute Siya Kolisi and his teammates on their celebration tour following the World Cup Final win over England.

Now the tables have been turned, the players joining so many fans in saluting the healthcare heroes who have been fighting the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa and around the world.

(Continue reading below video … )

World Rugby player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit showed his support, as did fellow RWC final starter Willie Le Roux.

Steven Kitshoff, who was on the bench for the November decider, also took part as did other squad members such as Elton Jantjies and Jesse Kriel.

Bulls and Springboks prop Trevor Nyakane, whose World Cup campaign was also cut short through injury, summed up the messages perfectly on Twitter, saying: “For those on the front line during this pandemic, thank you for your service, putting your lives in danger just to keep us safe and well.”

