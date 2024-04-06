Springbok Prop Returning Home After One Season At Ulster

Double World Cup-winning prop forward Steven Kitshoff is to return to the Cape Town-based Stormers next season after signing a two-year deal, the South African franchise said.

He returns after a single season at Ulster, who will be releasing him from his contract in July.

Kitshoff’s signing follows an equity deal last week which has given the Stormers a major financial injection.

“Having left at the end of last season to join Ulster, the opportunity for Kitshoff to return home following the recent investment from the Red Disa Consortium in the Stormers was too good to pass up,” the club said in a statement.

The 32-year-old loosehead prop, who has played 138 times for the Stormers, led them to the United Rugby Championship title in 2022 before moving to Belfast after last year’s Rugby World Cup success with the Springboks.

“Steven is a Stormers great and adds so much to our environment beyond his immense value on the pitch,” coach John Dobson said.

“We always wanted to get him back and I am just thrilled that with the backing of our new owners, we have been able to make that happen so quickly.”

