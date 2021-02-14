iAfrica

Springbok Captain Kolisi Leaves Stormers

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Siya Kolisi and Western Province have parted ways, and the Springbok captain is now linked to the Sharks.

While the 29-year-old loose forward did not say which team he might join, there has been speculation that it will be the Durban-based Sharks.

WP Rugby confirmed on Sunday morning that they had come to an agreement to release Kolisi from his contract early after a fee had been paid, leaving him open to talk to other clubs.

“Kolisi’s current contract was set to come to an end in October 2021 and although the union did everything possible to re-sign him, he chose not to take it up and has been released early from his contract, upon acceptance of a transfer fee,” WP Rugby said in a statement.

This comes despite Sharks chief executive Eduard Coetzee telling the media last week that they were not willing to pay a transfer fee.

Stormers and Province coach John Dobson thanked and wished his captain well for the future.

