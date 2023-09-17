Spring High Tides Batter Coastal Areas

Spring high tides and strong winds have battered the Western and Eastern Cape provinces.

Homes and resorts were flooded as waters swept cars away.

Emergency Services responded to numerous incidents in Sandy Bay and Mangolds Pool Resort in Gqeberha.

The National Sea Rescue Institute rescued a man caught in rip currents on the Cape Peninsula.

He was taken to a hospital and is in a stable condition, but suffering hypothermia.

In Gqeberha, several people were evacuated when caravans and structures were hit.

Meanwhile, Cape Town disaster management teams will assess the damage on Sunday morning.

The City says warnings issued by Weather Service have been limited to the southern parts of the province.

It’s urging residents in the metropole to be cautious and to steer clear of coastal areas.