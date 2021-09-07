Spring Has Sprung: 5 Best Places To View The Wildflowers Around South Africa

South Africa is known the world over for our unique floral kingdoms, and Spring is the time when wildflowers really show themselves off. For those who are keen nature lovers, or are just looking for an exciting outing, seeing the wildflowers in bloom is a great idea. Global travel search Cheapflights.co.za put together the five best places to check out the blooming flowers this year.

The West Coast National Park

Arguably the most famous area of all is the West Coast National Park. Not too far from Cape Town, it’s about a 30-minute drive from the suburb of Blouberg. The iridescent landscape of colour is the perfect pick-me-up, or Sunday fun day idea. It’s ideal for a solo drive, day date, or activity with the kids.

The Park is open daily, and during Flower Season (August and September), entry fees for South African citizens are approximately R94 per adult and R47 per child. For more information on the entry fees and other regulations, visit the Sanparks website.

Clanwilliam

Clanwilliam is a small town located in the Olifants River Valley in the Western Cape. It’s about 200km north of Cape Town, around a 3-hour drive. This town has an annual Wild Flower Festival. It’s the perfect activity for those who are still cautious about being in large crowds.

If you don’t have a car, or are visiting from another province, consider renting a car to experience the festival. By using a global flight search and travel deals website like Cheapflights, you are able to find flights, accommodation, car hire and inspiration on things to do while you’re visiting the area!

Citrusdal

Closeby to the town of Clanwilliam, is the charming dorpie called Citrusdal. Gaining its name from the rows of citrus orchids in the village, it’s a well-known getaway for those looking for a weekend escape. You can expect to see fields of maartblom, bloedblom, daisies and fynbos around this town.

If you are looking to stay for more than just a few hours, Citrusdal is famous for its hot springs. The Baths is known for its natural rock pools, where guests can relax in spring water at 43 degrees Celsius.

Namaqualand

Further up in the Northern Cape is the region known as Namaqualand. The Wildflower Route is a breathtaking stretch of land that is well worth the drive, no matter which region you are coming from. During the Spring season, the Namaqualand daisies, and 3 500 other species of wildflowers, start blooming.

The Namaqua region is but one of five different regions you can visit during flower season, and others to explore on your drive are the Diamond Fields, Karoo, Green Kalahari and Kalahari. If you are a keen adventurer, you will love the picturesque tourist stops along your route.

Harold Porter Botanical Garden

These national botanical gardens are located near the seaside town of Betty’s Bay in the Overberg. Visitors can look forward to seeing flowers like proteas, daisies and orchids, and other coastal fynbos. The gardens are over 200 hectares between the mountain and the sea, giving guests plenty of land and flora to explore.

Being so close to the sea, you may be lucky enough to spot a whale or two when doing one of the higher walking trails through the garden. The town of Betty’s Bay is also a lovely spot to visit if you are in need of a break from the bustle of city life.

Share with your network!