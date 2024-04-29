Spotting Majestic African Elephants in the Wild is Something You’ll Never Forget

These gentle giants are Earth’s largest land mammal and a common sight for those on safari in Africa. Nonetheless, these magnificent beasts are facing unprecedented threats to their existence, making both the imperative to understand more about them and the chance to encounter them in the wild more important than ever. Apart from humankind, elephants have few natural enemies. In some areas, such as Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe or in the Savuti region of northern Botswana, certain lion prides have learned to hunt infant and adolescent elephants. Thankfully, this isn’t the norm.

LONELY PLANET