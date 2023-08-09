Spiritual Healers Exploiting African Women 

A hidden world of sex abuse and exploitation by men working as “spiritual healers” has been uncovered by BBC Arabic. Testimonies gathered by the BBC from 85 women, over a period of more than a year, named 65 so-called healers in Morocco and Sudan – two countries where such practices are particularly popular – with accusations ranging from harassment to rape. The team spent months speaking to NGOs, courts, lawyers and women, gathering and verifying stories of abuse. An undercover reporter who underwent treatment with one such healer for the investigation, was herself inappropriately touched before fleeing the scene.

SOURCE:BBC