Spike In Alcohol-Related Trauma Cases In Western Cape

Just how many beds the Western Cape hospitals have is still not known as government won’t share those details just yet. Picture: pixabay.com

Western Cape hospitals are under increasing pressure after the move to lockdown level one.

The lowering of restrictions means the ban on alcohol sales has been lifted.

Saadiq Kariem from the Western Cape Health Department says the dramatic increase in trauma cases is directly linked to the relaxing of booze restrictions.

Last week over 600 trauma cases were recorded in a single day, the highest so far this year.

