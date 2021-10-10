Spier Food Garden Opens! – Harvest Your Own Bounty Of Seasonal Produce

Over the last 18 months, an old horse paddock at Spier Wine Farm has been transformed into a thriving food garden. The roughly one-hectare garden’s bounty includes fruits, herbs, salad greens and vegetables — all cultivated using eco-friendly and regenerative techniques.

After months of toiling behind the scenes, Megan McCarthy and her team are excited to welcome visitors into this tranquil space. The Spier Food Garden is now open daily to visitors from 9h00 to sunset. Meander through it at your own pace, exploring its seasonal bounty, and meet the paddle of 15 Indian Runner ducks who roam freely through the garden doing pest control. Curious about growing your own food at home? The friendly gardeners are always willing to share their insights.

Self-Harvest Saturdays at Spier

The garden’s delicious and nutrient-rich produce is used in Spier’s restaurants and can be purchased online and from the Spier Farm Café. Want to get in on the action? You are now also able to harvest your own — directly from the garden! For just R150, take home a box crammed full of seasonal goodness to nourish you in the week ahead.

Self-Harvest Saturdays run from 09h00 to 11h00 every Saturday morning. Advanced booking is essential and can be made on www.spier.co.za

