Spier Food Garden 2021 Winter Workshops

4 hours ago 2 min read

Spier Wine Farm is hosting a series of interactive Spier Food Garden workshops, designed to help you get started growing good food at home. Three Saturday workshops will be held once a month from August through October 2021.

Here are the dates and details for the next interactive workshops.

Saturday, 4 September

Spier Food Garden Workshop – Grow Your Own

You will learn about various sustainable agricultural methods that will empower you to start your own food garden at home. The topics will include an introduction to Permaculture, understanding the role of soil minerals in plant growth, companion planting, beneficial insects and animals in the system, planting seasons and seedling culture.

Date:              4 September, 2021    

Time:               09:00 – 15:00

Venue:           Spier Food Garden, Spier Wine Farm, Baden Powell Drive, Stellenbosch

Cost:               R850 per person, including a light vegetarian lunch

What to wear & bring:

Comfortable waterproof shoes

Hat

Sunblock

Sharp, clean secateurs

For more information or to make your booking, please visit https://www.spier.co.za/events/spier-food-garden-workshop-grow-your-own

Saturday, 2 October

Spier Food Garden Workshop – Your Own Home Nursery

Learn how to sustain your food garden over the long term by propagating plants yourself. This enables a deeper level of engagement and enjoyment in your food garden.  Understand plant propagation 101, collecting plant materials and timings.  Get hands-on experience in making and maintaining plant cuttings and an introduction to grafting.

Date:              2 October, 2021        

Time:               09:00 – 15:00

Venue:           Spier Food Garden, Spier Wine Farm, Baden Powell Drive, Stellenbosch Cost:                        R650 per person, including a light vegetarian lunch

What to wear & bring:

Comfortable waterproof shoes

Hat

Sunblock

Sharp, clean secateurs

For more information or to make your booking, please visit

https://www.spier.co.za/events/spier-food-garden-workshop-home-nursery

