Spicing Up Digital Ads in Africa

Advertising is a necessity for almost every business, and ad spending in the digital advertising market could reach $355,784 million this year. The challenge is, many companies are flushing hard-earned dollars down the advertising drain without getting commensurate value.True Africa reached out to Veda Dean, a Mauritius-based digital entrepreneur and female entrepreneurship champion, to discuss the best advertising practices through technological innovation. Veda shared essential tricks and tips on how to ensure a higher return on ad spend, the interplay of AI and Adtech, customer engagement best practices, the future of Tik Tok, and more.
SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA
