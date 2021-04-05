Spice Up your African Travels

African hot sauces dance the line between pourable and spoonable, but some we simply couldn’t skip. In northern Africa, heat is embedded in many dishes in the form of thick harissa pasta. In Egypt, the Middle Eastern shatta hot sauce reigns, with red or green chillies and usually a few herbs like garlic and parsley. Ghana’s shito sauce stands out from the pack, with an umami seafood base (fish oil and dried fish or prawns are used alongside the namesake kpakpo shito chiles, and some vegetables). In Ethiopia, awaze sauce is often served alongside meats, usually made from a berbere spice blend. Throughout a handful of countries in Southern Africa, one hot sauce is ubiquitous: Peri peri sauce, made with African bird’s eye chilli.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
