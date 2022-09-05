Spend Spring in these Two African Destinations

September is an excellent time to visit Uganda. As one of the peak months for the country, it is generally recommended by many. Not only can travelers expect good weather (Uganda sits on the equator and has an average altitude of 1,000m which affects the heat), but it is a favorite destination for tracking gorillas. Expect the warmest temperatures and long, blissful days on your September vacation in Zimbabwe. Whether you’re heading on a safari, enjoying the annual game count in Hwange National Park, or simply taking in the culture, Zimbabwe won’t disappoint. Visiting Victoria Falls in September is also a great decision too. A bucket-list-worthy destination with outstanding views in one of the content’s less crowded tourism spots, what else could you want?

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

