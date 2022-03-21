iAfrica

Spend a Gap Year in this Kenyan Reserve

50 mins ago 1 min read

Travelling on a gap year is an ideal way to experience the world and gain valuable knowledge about life and the professional world at the same time. Want to have breakfast with the Giraffes at a country estate or perhaps spend some time with orphaned elephant calves, offering them milk and playing with them? As one of their volunteers, you’ll be involved in amazing conservation and animal research projects. You’ll also be helping out at the Koiyaki guiding school, where you’ll be educating young Maasai guides to become safari guides and running interesting wildlife classes at local Maasai schools.

SOURCE: IOL

