Spectacular Wilson Strike Rescues Point For Newcastle At Palace

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

3 hours ago 2 min read

Newcastle United held Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday in their first game since the departure of manager Steve Bruce after Callum Wilson’s acrobatic strike cancelled out Christian Benteke’s opener for the home side.

Newcastle, under interim manager Graeme Jones, were second best for the majority of the game but battled for a share of the spoils as Patrick Vieira’s Palace side were unable to capitalise on their chances despite dominating nearly 75% of possession.

Benteke latched onto an inviting cross from Tyrick Mitchell and powered through the Newcastle defence to head past goalkeeper Karl Darlow in the 56th minute, making up for an earlier missed opportunity when he hit the post in the first half.

Palace were then punished for failing to clear a corner 10 minutes later, with Newcastle defender Emil Krafth heading the ball towards Wilson who produced an unstoppable bicycle kick.

Newcastle, still searching for their first league win this season, remain second-bottom on four points, while Palace’s sixth draw leaves them in 15th place on nine points from nine games.

“I was waiting for one opportunity in the game. Sometimes they come so high so it was an instinctive finish. I was glad it found the back of the net,” Wilson told the BBC.

“After the week we had, it was important to get a positive result. It’s a point on the board and something to build on. It’s baby steps, we’re going in the right way.”

Benteke spurned a glorious chance to restore Palace’s lead in the 72rd minute after finding himself through on goal but could only poke the ball wide.

The Belgian striker also hit the post in the first half and the crossbar in the second, before having a late goal disallowed by VAR for Marc Guehi’s foul in the build-up.

“We clearly deserved to win this game. We had chances to win but unfortunately we didn’t,” Benteke said.

“The manager is giving us confidence and we’re trying to show that on the pitch. We’re playing better football, but it’s about being consistent and about finishing it off when we have the chance to win the game.

Reuters

