Specials Drive this South African Chain’s Sales

South African drugstore chain Clicks Group reported a 9.9% rise in 20-week sales on Thursday, driven by value promotions in the deteriorating consumer spending environment. Special offers have helped Clicks drive volume despite the squeeze on retailers from high household debts, increased fuel and electricity prices, slow economic growth and a hike in value-added tax. Group turnover increased to $900 million in the 20 weeks to Jan. 12. Sales in its retail health and beauty units, which include Clicks and franchise brands GNC, The Body Shop and Claire’s, rose by 9%.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA