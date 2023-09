The funeral of IFP President Emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been moved to Saturday.

His family says they are accommodating state processes after it was declared a special official funeral.

The elder statesman died on Saturday at the age of 95.

He was expected to be buried on Friday.

His family says after considering several factors, that would be impractical.

The funeral is now set to take place at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium in Ulundi from 9am.