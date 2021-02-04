Speak Your Partner’s Love Language This Valentine’s Day

Share with your network!

1992 saw a revolution in the way we love our significant others given the entry of the global bestseller which was launched that year titled ‘The Five Love Languages’ by Gary Chapman. Romance and loving your partner well has been given priority since then, and rightfully so, with more couples making conscious efforts to love their partners in the way they preferred. This article takes a deep dive into the five love languages and provides insight on how you can show some special appreciation for your significant other this Valentine’s Day.

Love language #1: receiving gifts

The person who speaks this love language is known for their stylish tastes which oftentimes lean towards the expensive side too. If you’re entertaining a partner who loves to give and receive gifts, make this year a memorable one for them by treating them to a bit of shopping. To this kind of partner for example, there is nothing more romantic than someone who purchases items of clothing for them. Spoil them with gorgeous lingerie or clothing and they’ll gift these back to you by wearing the items… just for you. This type of partner will feel quite valued by the gesture and sees wearing these well worthy of praise, as a gift returned. These needn’t be splurge worthy items either. RunwaySale offers great branded, value fashion at reduced prices, so you could find anything from a delicious fragrance to a delightful lingerie set, or even a glitzy wristwatch. All of this is available at the click of a button, with affordable prices and delivered to your door.

Love language #2: quality time

Sure, we’re all presently home-bound but, when was the last time you made a concerted effort to spend some quality time at home with your significant other, phones and other devices switched off, lights down, just the two of you alone enjoying each other’s company? This year, why not take some time off and make a long weekend of V Day weekend by booking a staycation away from home? There are so many hotels and accommodation establishments offering fantastic deals at present, so have a look around for some options that your loved one will adore you for. Another idea is to take an online cooking class together – get back to basics and learn how to make authentic pasta from an Italian grandma. An alternate idea is to get the adrenaline going by booking a fun scavenger hunt hosted by a professional on foreign shores like the USA. You can book these through Airbnb Online Experiences and ensure that you and your significant other have a unique Valentine’s celebration. Quality time should never equate to just alone, quiet time – you could introduce a few fun activities to share with the partner who places value on time spent together.

Love language #3: physical touch

If you’re still being extra precautious given the second wave of the pandemic and, opting to stay in this year, your touchy other half needn’t despair as you could still really treat them to a sensory experience with an at-home spa-like massage brought to them by yours truly. The experts at Amani Spa at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront offer some great advice on how to do just that: set the mood with music and good lighting, ensure that you have good quality massage oils laid out ahead of time, create your own infused water or tea for before the treatment and don’t forget to research how to give a good massage – YouTube offers some great tutorials. All that’s left to do after the treatment is sip champagne and bask in the relaxing ambience you created just for the love of your life.

Love language #4: words of affirmation

On every other day, words of affirmation look like “I love you” and “I love being with you”. However, this day is special, and deserves a little more intention when presented as a worthy offering to your significant other. You don’t have to compete with the likes of Ernest Hemingway to express yourself. Stay true to yourself and just say how you feel. An alternate and very old-fashionedly romantic way to do this is to write them a letter! Throw caution to the wind and get into your feelings – write down exactly how they make you feel and pen how life just wouldn’t be the same without them. Get creative and buy beautiful stationery, which you can scent with your cologne and leave it within reach alongside their morning cuppa as they wake on Valentine’s morning.

Love language #5: acts of service

Helping your partner out with one of their chores may not seem as romantic as a candle-lit dinner, but it shows that, through your actions, you care about your partner’s happiness and emotional well-being. Ideas could translate to packing their lunch for work, watering the plants, or having their clothes washed, folded and put away. Showing love like this literally comes down to actions speaking louder than words so, if your partner is feeling overwhelmed, a thoughtful gift would be to help them tick off an item on their To-Do list. Check out SweepSouth, SA’s largest on-demand home-cleaning service, where you can book reliable and pre-vetted domestic cleaners for a few hours to a full day – depending on your need. They also offer handymen, electricians, plumbers and gardeners to come and help around the home, so this year, saying I love you could mean turning your home into a sparkly clean casa or, giving your partner the gift of a gorgeously landscaped garden that’s been mowed and tidied up, without your partner having to lift a finger.

Showing your partner you love them the way they want to be loved is perhaps above all the greatest gift. With the above suggestions to suit the language of every lover, there’s little to no room for error and, you’re guaranteed a fuzzy-feeling Valentine’s Day indeed.

