iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SPCA Calls For Responsible Pet Care

Photo by Jaclyn Clark on Unsplash
11 seconds ago 1 min read

A community in East London is reeling in shock after yet another Pitbull attack.

This time around a 15-month-old toddler was mauled to death on Wednesday at a farm in Gonubie.

This latest tragedy has heightened calls for a blanket ban on owning and breeding of Pitbulls.

The SPCA has confirmed that the dog will be put down.

“If people are more responsible we wouldn’t have to face this,” said senior inspector Andries Venter.

“We’ve pleaded with communities to look after their animals to train them.”                                                                       

The SPCA has echoed the sentiments made by some Pitbull owners to look after their dogs to ensure that these attacks are prevented. 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Blames Historical Issues At Eskom

12 mins ago
1 min read

Lindiwe Sisulu Disputes ANC Top 6 Nominations

14 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Says Waluś Parole Judgment Is Disappointing

15 mins ago
1 min read

Women Bullied And Abused At Sea

20 mins ago
4 min read

Russia Pounds Ukrainian Power Grid With New Airstrikes

1 day ago
1 min read

Mayor Phalatse Faces No-Confidence Motion

1 day ago
1 min read

Zim President Mnangagwa Calls For Political Tolerance

1 day ago
1 min read

Violent Crimes Rise alarmingly In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Correctional Services To Appeal Zuma Judgment

1 day ago
1 min read

Gordhan Slams ‘DA Grandstanding’

1 day ago
2 min read

Faculty of Harvard University and Africa.com feature Online Course for Africans in food systems businesses

2 days ago
1 min read

No Taxi Services In Western Cape As SANTACO Stay Away Continues

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SPCA Calls For Responsible Pet Care

11 seconds ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Blames Historical Issues At Eskom

12 mins ago
1 min read

Lindiwe Sisulu Disputes ANC Top 6 Nominations

14 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Says Waluś Parole Judgment Is Disappointing

15 mins ago

Share