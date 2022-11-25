SPCA Calls For Responsible Pet Care

A community in East London is reeling in shock after yet another Pitbull attack.

This time around a 15-month-old toddler was mauled to death on Wednesday at a farm in Gonubie.

This latest tragedy has heightened calls for a blanket ban on owning and breeding of Pitbulls.

The SPCA has confirmed that the dog will be put down.

“If people are more responsible we wouldn’t have to face this,” said senior inspector Andries Venter.

“We’ve pleaded with communities to look after their animals to train them.”

The SPCA has echoed the sentiments made by some Pitbull owners to look after their dogs to ensure that these attacks are prevented.

Share with your network!