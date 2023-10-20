‘Space Muffins’ Trio To Hear Bail Decision

A court will decide whether to grant bail to three men charged in connection with the hospitalisation of about 90 children who ate so-called space muffins.

The accused are facing 43 counts of attempted murder and are appearing in the Soshanguve magistrate’s court, north of Pretoria.

It’s believed that they forced pupils at Pulamadibogo primary school to consume muffins laced with cannabis.

During their last court appearance, the court heard how 19-year-old Amukelani Nyulunga, 21-year-old Ofentse Maluleka and Katlego Matlala, also 21, conducted their business.

They sold muffins for R2 each and would allegedly assault victims if they refused to eat them.